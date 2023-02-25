UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,351,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 184,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 393.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $42.03 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

