UBS Group Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $185.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

KEYS opened at $157.81 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

