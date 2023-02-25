Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.12 and a 200-day moving average of $447.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.