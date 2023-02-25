United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,432,209. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
