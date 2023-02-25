United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.41.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,432,209. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

