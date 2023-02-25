Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.71. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

