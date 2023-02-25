Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vale were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vale by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.