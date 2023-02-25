ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.69

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.44 ($0.11). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,405,280 shares traded.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.69. The firm has a market cap of £11.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.55.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

