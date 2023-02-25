VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

