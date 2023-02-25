Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

