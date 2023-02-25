Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Velo3D by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,042,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 311,860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,615,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 827,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 512,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Velo3D by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 653,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

