Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

