Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $61,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in Visteon by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276,419 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $168.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.86.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

