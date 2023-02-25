Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $60,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,469,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 112,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

