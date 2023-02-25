Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $173.00 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average of $148.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.