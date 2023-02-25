Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.69 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

