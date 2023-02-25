Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.17

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $8.51. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 46,911 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 264,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $303,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

