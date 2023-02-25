Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 72,239 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
