Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 72,239 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 166,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

