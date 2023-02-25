Western Wealth Management LLC Has $92.20 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

