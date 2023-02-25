Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $827.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.28%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

