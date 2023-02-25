Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 6,877 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

