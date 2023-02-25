Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 6,877 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
