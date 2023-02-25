William Blair Comments on STAAR Surgical’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAAR Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

STAA stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

