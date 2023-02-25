William Blair Weighs in on ShotSpotter, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ShotSpotter in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ShotSpotter Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.60 million, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.