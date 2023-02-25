WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance
Shares of WSC stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
