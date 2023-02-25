WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

