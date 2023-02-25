Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 100.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6,370.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 431,467 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.97.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.13 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

