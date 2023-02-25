XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,390,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $61,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 30.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of XPO by 14.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $34.17 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

