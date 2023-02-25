XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,390,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $61,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in XPO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in XPO by 94.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in XPO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

