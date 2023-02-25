Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903,041 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $64,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Yelp by 183.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yelp by 491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,538,366. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

