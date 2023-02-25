Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 54,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,538,366. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

