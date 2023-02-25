Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,100,000.00 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 250,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,213,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

White Pine Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, White Pine Llc sold 52,484 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $262,420.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, White Pine Llc sold 25,302 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $124,738.86.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

