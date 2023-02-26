1,187 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $212.63 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

