1,205,916 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

