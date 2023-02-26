14,385 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 772,300 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Primo Water by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $6,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $6,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Down 4.2 %

PRMW stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Primo Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.37%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

