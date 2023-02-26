153,983 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 455,029 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 70.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.