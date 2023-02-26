1,825 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

