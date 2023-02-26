31,833 Shares in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 million, a PE ratio of 942.94 and a beta of 1.19.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

