31,853 Shares in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 45.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.2% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

