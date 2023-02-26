54,966 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $773.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.06.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.