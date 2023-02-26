5,993 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,044 shares of company stock worth $2,281,985. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company's stock.
RBLX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
