A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.90 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.