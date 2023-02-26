Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,644,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 414,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 283,912 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 445,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 150,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

ANF opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

