Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Acadia Healthcare

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

