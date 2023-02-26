ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $314,203. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

ACAD opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

