Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 314.25% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock valued at $519,919. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

