Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 815 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

