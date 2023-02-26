Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,651 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 841,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 685,171 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 569,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

