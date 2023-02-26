AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NYSE:AER opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

