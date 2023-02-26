Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,944.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

