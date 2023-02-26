Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

