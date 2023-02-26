Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 665.95% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.