Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 665.95%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.